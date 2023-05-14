T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,069 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 20.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 174.9% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,773 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,548,648,000 after buying an additional 978,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $144.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.76 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Cowen lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.30.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,400 shares of company stock worth $18,936,150 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.