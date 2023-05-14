135,696 Shares in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 135,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $551,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $969,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $983,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $2,060,000. Institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rithm Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

NYSE RITM opened at $7.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.57. Rithm Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $11.52.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $783.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is presently 178.57%.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

