Citigroup Inc. Has $29.09 Million Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 931,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,396 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $29,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Surevest LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 168.9% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $37.68 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day moving average of $37.10.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

