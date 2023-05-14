Citigroup Inc. Buys 12,011 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,011 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of American Water Works worth $28,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American Water Works by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,268,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after buying an additional 19,512 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in American Water Works by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $149.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.82. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $162.59.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on AWK shares. StockNews.com raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

