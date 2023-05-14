Citigroup Inc. Raises Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 723,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,915 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Fastenal worth $34,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 617.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Price Performance

NASDAQ FAST opened at $54.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.23. The stock has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $56.65.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.