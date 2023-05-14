Citigroup Inc. Sells 39,730 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,103,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,730 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.17% of AES worth $31,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 29.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $29.89.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). AES had a positive return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.49%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AES shares. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

