Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Position Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 201,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,036 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $37,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:AJG opened at $218.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.55. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $148.24 and a 1 year high of $219.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

AJG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Argus increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.71.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total value of $697,254.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,961.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total transaction of $189,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,846.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total value of $697,254.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,285 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,961.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,354 shares of company stock valued at $25,882,434. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.