Citigroup Inc. Lowers Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 69,387 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.22% of FMC worth $35,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,253,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,506,576,000 after acquiring an additional 99,473 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,561,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,222,062,000 after acquiring an additional 209,813 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of FMC by 14.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,126,000 after acquiring an additional 386,465 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 41.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,094,000 after acquiring an additional 463,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of FMC by 10.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,502,000 after acquiring an additional 133,207 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $109.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.45. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $134.38.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. FMC’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FMC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.38.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

