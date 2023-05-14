Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $220,000 Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,796 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in VMware were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of VMware by 181.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $251,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VMware by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,338,363 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,526,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,577 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of VMware by 28.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,716,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $289,205,000 after purchasing an additional 602,026 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of VMware by 170.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 920,663 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $104,836,000 after purchasing an additional 580,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of VMware by 67.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,412,146 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $150,337,000 after purchasing an additional 566,745 shares during the period. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VMW. UBS Group upped their target price on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.69.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $123.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.28. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $132.15.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 327.30% and a net margin of 9.84%. Analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

