Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 190 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 317,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,536,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.62.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.8 %

TSCO stock opened at $239.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.59 and a 200 day moving average of $226.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $474,257.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,982.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,036 shares of company stock worth $1,211,876 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Featured Articles

