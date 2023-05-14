Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $99,000 Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Entegris by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,389.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $663,519.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,389.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,108 shares of company stock worth $1,963,883 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Entegris Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entegris to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.30.

ENTG opened at $90.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.97 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.96 and a 200 day moving average of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.06. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $115.43.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.14 million. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.14%.

About Entegris

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.