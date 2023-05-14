Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 6,469 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,952 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 6,469 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Range Resources by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tobam bought a new position in Range Resources in the third quarter worth about $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Range Resources by 43.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the third quarter worth about $69,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of RRC stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $37.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average is $26.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.13.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. Range Resources had a net margin of 41.18% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 556.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.