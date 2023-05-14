Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Makes New Investment in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in GitLab by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in GitLab by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on GTLB shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of GitLab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.35.

GitLab Price Performance

Shares of GitLab stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.24. GitLab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.56 and a beta of -0.31.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.59 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at GitLab

In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $118,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 847,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,685,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 8,694 shares valued at $276,864. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

