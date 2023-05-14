Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 106 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Progressive by 11.2% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $397,441.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $397,441.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,593,521.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,987 shares of company stock worth $3,532,227 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Progressive Stock Down 0.4 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Progressive from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $133.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.72. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $107.10 and a one year high of $149.87. The stock has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

