Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $97,000 Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter worth $215,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 30.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter worth $33,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 0.8 %

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $241.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.88. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $160.29 and a 52 week high of $264.42.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total transaction of $1,253,382.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $4,864,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,320,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total value of $1,253,382.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,319.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,521,708 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.