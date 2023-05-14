Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $131,000 Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,427 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Vale were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Vale by 7,636.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,263,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $581,453,000 after purchasing an additional 33,820,650 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 194.2% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,394,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,136,000 after buying an additional 6,201,399 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,347,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,778,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 26.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,591,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,717,000 after buying an additional 2,640,327 shares during the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Stock Performance

NYSE:VALE opened at $13.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.99. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Vale Increases Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. Vale had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3542 per share. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VALE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vale in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vale from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Vale Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.