Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 36 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.27.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MCO stock opened at $309.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $335.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $300.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.35.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total transaction of $2,542,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,597.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total transaction of $2,542,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,597.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

