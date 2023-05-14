HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 34,781 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,781 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.96% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $21,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 7,816.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 21,885 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth $542,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,034,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

XME opened at $47.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.36. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $39.83 and a 12-month high of $59.24.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.