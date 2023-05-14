Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Lowers Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 14,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 23,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWKS. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.46.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $97.14 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $123.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.26.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

