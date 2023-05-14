Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 216 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.2 %

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.83.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $227.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $278.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.73. The firm has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.69%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.