HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 4,251 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 605,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of WestRock worth $21,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WestRock during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 1,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock Stock Performance

NYSE WRK opened at $27.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average of $33.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. WestRock has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $49.74.

WestRock Announces Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on WRK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Argus cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

About WestRock

(Get Rating)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.