HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,437 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $19,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $91.70 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $93.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.95 and its 200 day moving average is $89.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

