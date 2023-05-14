HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 3,923 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $21,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC stock opened at $181.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.42 and a 200-day moving average of $168.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.33 and a 12 month high of $182.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $986,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,577,408.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,140 shares of company stock worth $2,493,841 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

