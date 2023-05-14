Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $40.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $46.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.42.

About First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

