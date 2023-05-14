Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $94.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $81.10 and a 12-month high of $111.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.36 and a 200-day moving average of $99.03.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.51 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 20.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 120.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LAMR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total transaction of $573,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

