HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,005,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445,343 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $22,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,293,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,560,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth about $657,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the third quarter worth about $300,000.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

DIHP opened at $24.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average of $23.19.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.