Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 456,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,513 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $20,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10,120.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 408.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $42.06 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.21.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.