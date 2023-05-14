Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 169.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 968.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of KEYS opened at $145.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.07 and a 12-month high of $189.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

