Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 3,467 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Unilever by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,649 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Unilever by 1,869.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,059 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 20.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,641 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 29.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,844,000 after purchasing an additional 861,988 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 18.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,198,000 after purchasing an additional 650,095 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $54.21 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

