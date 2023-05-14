Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 43,398 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,398 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $17,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7,688.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

IYF opened at $70.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $66.04 and a twelve month high of $82.30.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

