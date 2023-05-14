JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.5% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $134.10 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $144.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

