Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,475 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,115 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.06% of Cadence Design Systems worth $24,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNS. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $8,298,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,667,554.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 11,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total transaction of $2,302,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,692,230.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $8,298,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,667,554.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 309,747 shares of company stock valued at $63,062,723. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $201.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.85 billion, a PE ratio of 64.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.47 and a 12 month high of $217.67.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Featured Articles

