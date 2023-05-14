AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $4.35 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 128,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,912,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $4,342,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 328,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,097,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $160.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.73. The stock has a market cap of $417.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $183.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Articles

