Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 124.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 35,554 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $5,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 228.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $654,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,567,513. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $654,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,567,513. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,978,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,405 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $105.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.07. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $113.56.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.11). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXRH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Northcoast Research cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.44.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.