Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,260 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.09.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.8 %

NSC opened at $211.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.33 and a one year high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Articles

