Foster & Motley Inc. Has $312,000 Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 414.7% in the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.47. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $23.85.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.