Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 2,606 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,907,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,243,000 after buying an additional 1,601,571 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,807,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,004 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,495,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,874,000 after purchasing an additional 129,981 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,119,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,228,000 after buying an additional 57,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,741,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,782,000 after buying an additional 926,871 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $25.63 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.244 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORI. StockNews.com upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

