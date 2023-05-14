BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,718,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,416,000 after acquiring an additional 473,051 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 714.3% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,378,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840,388 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,364,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,812,000 after acquiring an additional 299,414 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,228,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,768,000 after acquiring an additional 331,101 shares during the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on BNTX shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on BioNTech from $168.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BioNTech from $216.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

BioNTech stock opened at $105.24 on Friday. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $188.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.43.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 53.36% and a net margin of 54.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

