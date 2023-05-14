Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 3,159 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Select Medical by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $445,617,000 after purchasing an additional 762,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,859,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $308,505,000 after acquiring an additional 72,327 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,638,928 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $102,527,000 after acquiring an additional 24,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,079,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $97,866,000 after acquiring an additional 266,914 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,131,042 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,097,000 after acquiring an additional 676,592 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical Stock Performance

NYSE SEM opened at $28.26 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.55.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $3,809,715.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 839,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,919,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 10,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $295,795.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $3,809,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,919,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,594 shares of company stock worth $5,589,511. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Select Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Select Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.