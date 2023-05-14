Foster & Motley Inc. Decreases Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INVH. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 848.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INVH. Scotiabank began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

INVH opened at $34.01 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $40.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $579.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.68 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 3.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 155.22%.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

