Foster & Motley Inc. Buys Shares of 2,360 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,565,000 after purchasing an additional 109,627 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of GPC opened at $170.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $125.55 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.17 and a 200-day moving average of $172.24.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 43.53%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

