Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 147 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,076 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT stock opened at $110.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.88. The company has a market capitalization of $192.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $118.23.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.37.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,197 shares of company stock worth $6,659,607 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.