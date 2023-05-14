Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,441.9% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,931,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806,828 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $468,973,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,235 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 137.4% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,228,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,899,000 after purchasing an additional 710,995 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock opened at $204.22 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $217.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

