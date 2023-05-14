Foster & Motley Inc. Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,237 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.96.

Visa Stock Up 0.2 %

V opened at $231.38 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.11. The company has a market cap of $433.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.