Foster & Motley Inc. Increases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,442,000. United Bank raised its position in Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,926,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE MA opened at $381.92 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.87. The firm has a market cap of $362.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.19, for a total value of $47,959,801.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,185,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,189,766,017.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 298,667 shares of company stock valued at $114,105,971. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.85.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

