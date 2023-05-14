Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,621 Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 8,722.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,726,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661,363 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 752.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 20,507 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 87,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $70.36 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $84.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.59.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

