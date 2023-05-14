Foster & Motley Inc. Cuts Stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 880,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,166,000 after purchasing an additional 240,329 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 677,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,595,000 after purchasing an additional 125,648 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,926,000 after purchasing an additional 379,937 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,982,000 after purchasing an additional 126,800 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,232,000 after purchasing an additional 64,919 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ITM opened at $46.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.24.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.