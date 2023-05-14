Foster & Motley Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $436,000. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $413.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $434.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.30.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.