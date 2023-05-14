Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires New Position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 11.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,226,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,209,000 after purchasing an additional 223,987 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 42.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after purchasing an additional 180,339 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the third quarter worth $10,814,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4,847.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 167,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 163,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 398,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,870,000 after purchasing an additional 139,207 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $128,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,523.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CEIX opened at $59.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.59 and a 200-day moving average of $61.33. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.85. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a one year low of $40.20 and a one year high of $79.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of CONSOL Energy in a report on Monday, March 27th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

CONSOL Energy, Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal which focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian Basin. It operates under the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal sold to power generators, and industrial and metallurgical end-users.

