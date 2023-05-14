Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Purchased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAH. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.
Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE BAH opened at $92.85 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $76.60 and a one year high of $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60.
Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.
